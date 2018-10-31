Ballynure service station burglary appeal

Detectives in Antrim are appealing for information following the burglary of a service station at Larne Road, Ballynure, during the early hours of Friday October 26.

Detective Sgt. Crothers said “It was reported that entry was gained to the shop between 2.00am and 2.15am and attempts were made to access a cigarette cabinet.

“This was unsuccessful and although nothing was taken during the incident, significant damage was caused.

“Three male suspects wearing light coloured clothing made off on foot in the direction of Ballynure village.

“I am appealing for anyone with information to contact detectives at Antrim police station on 101 quoting reference 174 of 26/10/18 or if you prefer please use the anonymous Crimestoppers service on 0800 555 111 which gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”