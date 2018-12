Ballynure Tractor Ploughing Society will be hosting its annual music night on Wednesday December 12.

The event will be held in Ballyboley Pipe Band Hall, Lower Ballyboley Road, starting at 7.30 pm.

Taking part will be Beryl Hanvey; Diane Wilson; Alan Hall; Murray Elliott; Allen and Roy McAnally with Bertie Wilson; John Blair; Raymond Clifford, Steven Weatherup; Leith Burgess and Margaret Holden.

Admission free.