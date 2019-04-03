Balmer in running for prestigious accolade

Ballyclare Secondary pupil, Kofi Balmer, is on the shortlist for this year’s Ulster Young footballer of the year award.

Kofi, who is captain of the Northern Ireland Under 19 team, graduated to the Under 21 squad for the recent training camp in Spain.

The Ballymena United defender has been a regular starter for David Jeffrey’s side this season. He signed a contract extension with the Sky Blues in November 2018, committing his future to the Warden Street club until June 2021.

Announcing his selection on social media, a spokesperson for the Ulster Footballer of the Year Awards said: “The first finalist for Young Player of the Year is Kofi Balmer from Ballymena United.

“An undisputed nomination for the 18-year-old centre back - topping off an outstanding season.”