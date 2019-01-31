Band members’ tribute to murdered Larne policeman

Flute band members have paid their annual tribute to a young Larne policeman murdered by the IRA 58 years ago.

Constable N Anderson Memorial Flute Band and Constable N Anderson Memorial Flute Band Auld Boys laid wreaths at the grave of Constable Norman Anderson, who was killed on January 27, 1961, while stationed at Rosslea, Co Fermanagh.

The off-duty constable had been returning to the station after having been across the border to see his girlfriend in Co Monaghan. He was on his way back to his van when he was overpowered by his assailants, dragged up a laneway and shot repeatedly.

At the time of the murder, the 26-year-old’s widowed mother lived at Kintyre Road, Larne.

Both bands have looked after his grave for several years. With permission from his remaining family in Australia, they recently had his grave headstone professionally refurbished and laid new stones at Rashee cemetery, Ballyclare.

On the anniversary of his death each year they lay wreaths to show respect and keep his name alive.