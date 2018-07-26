Bands and public to converge on Larne for Black parade

Larne District No 4 will play host to the annual Black demonstration on Saturday, August 25.

The Worshipful District Master, Sir Knight Arthur Beattie welcomes all Sir Knights and members of the public to the event.

Co Antrim Grand Black Chapter consists of six districts; Lisburn No 1 District with 14 preceptories, Ballymena No 2 District with 21 preceptories, Antrim No 3 District which is made up of 10 preceptories, Ballymoney No 5 District with 13 preceptories,Ballyclare No 6 District with 10 preceptories and Larne No 4 District with 12 preceptories.

Thousands of visitors are expected in Larne on the day, not only to participate in the event, but to enjoy the spectacle.

The parade will start at 12.30pm from Bridge Street and will make its way down Main Street to Sandy Bay Playing Fields, where a religious service will be held.

There will be traders and food stalls as well as public toilets.

If anyone wishes to have a stall in the field on the day, contact Ian Carser in writing for an application form.

Mr Carser’s address is 10 Oakwood Road, Carrickfergus, BT 38 8ET. Contact should be made as soon as possible.

The Worshipful District Master, Sir Knight Arthur Beattie and Larne Royal Black District No 4 wish to thank everyone for their help organising this demonstration including Larne PSNI and Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.