Barr backs McCarthy for council election

Former DUP representative Ald Pamela Barr has endorsed UUP Councillor Stephen McCarthy for the council election on May 2.

Signing his nomination paper, Ald Barr, who now sits as an independent councillor said: “I am happy to support Stephen McCarthy in his bid for election in Three Mile Water. I have worked alongside him in council and can confidently say he has the best interests of the people in mind.

“While it is unfortunate that the DUP leadership have decided to deselect me, leading to me resigning from the party, it is most important in this election that the people of Three Mile Water make the right choice in voting for representatives that will work hard for them. I have every confidence that Stephen will do this.”

Welcoming the endorsement, Stephen said: “I am absolutely honoured that a representative of Pamela’s standing is supporting my candidacy. It is a huge loss to local politics that she will not be standing in this election, but I am really touched that she has decided to support me.

“I hope that the people of Three Mile Water see this as an endorsement of my hard work as their councillor and a recommendation from an experienced public representative of great integrity.

“While Pamela isn’t standing in this election I have no doubt she will continue to play an important role in the community.”