Bill puts his best foot forward for charity

Ballyclare man Bill McMullan has raised an incredible £15,670 for Cancer Focus Northern Ireland by climbing Mount Kilimanjaro.

Bill, who is the manager of Kare Bears Day Nursery, took on the gruelling challenge in memory of his late father, Dessie.

Kathryn Holland, Challenge Events Manager for Cancer Focus NI, said: “We cannot thank Bill enough for the time and effort that he has put into his fundraising.

“He has raised an incredible amount which really will go a long way in helping local cancer patients and their families.”

Cancer Focus NI is the leading local cancer charity committed to tackling cancer by supporting cancer research, providing services for cancer patients and their families and by advising people how to reduce their risk of the disease.

Kathryn continued: “Our work in the community includes a family support service, counselling, support groups and a free Nurse Line on 0800 783 3339.”

The charity also offers a bra-fitting service for women who have had breast surgery, art therapy and creative writing.

“We also have Keeping Well vans that bring health checks and advice into the heart of communities and we fund major research into breast cancer at Queen’s University Belfast.

“All Cancer Focus NI services are provided free of charge for cancer patients and their families but we do need public support to help raise the money to fund our services. It’s thanks to people like Bill that we are able to continue our valuable work”

If you are feeling inspired by Bill’s story you can find out more about the challenge events Cancer Focus NI has to offer at www.cancerfocusni.org/challenge