‘Bin too heavy’ puzzle for Newtownabbey resident

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has said extra brown bins are available for free after concern was voiced about the service.

A Newtownabbey resident claimed to the Times this week her son’s brown bin was not collected.

Sharon Anderson said the bin, which was full of grass cuttings, was not emptied. When she contacted council to highlight the issue, she was allegedly instructed the bin might be too heavy to be emptied and that residents should only fill their bin half way with grass.

Sharon said: “The bin was closed and only had grass cuttings in it. I was not aware of this council policy.

“Why give us this size of brown bin and then advise us after it has been filled to only fill them half way?”

In response, a spokesperson for the local authority said: “Council endeavour to empty all brown bins that are presented for collection however, on occasions the contents of the bin are too heavy and exceed the maximum weight for the lift on the lorry.

“Council can provide households with an additional brown bin free of charge. Residents can also take their garden waste to one of the council’s household recycling centres.”

Sharon added the bin has since been emptied.