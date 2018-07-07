Blair welcomes incinerator case ruling

New South Antrim MLA John Blair has welcomed a court ruling that Stormont officials did not have the legal authority to grant permission for a waste incinerator at Mallusk.

On Friday, the Court of Appeal dismissed an appeal over planning permission for the facility off the Hightown Road.

The proposal had been given the green light by the Department for Infrastructure last year but in May the High Court said civil servants had unlawfully authorised the decision.

Mr Blair said the latest ruling was a good one for residents in the area and further afield.

He said: “While the court’s decision will have wider implications on the inability of civil servants to take decisions in the absence of the devolved institutions, it is a welcome one for the people of South Antrim.”

Praising campaign group NoArc21 for their opposition to the facility at Hightown Road, he added: “We can continue to explore this technology but it should be done in a more suitable location, perhaps in industrial sites.”