Borough Sports Awards

Nominations for the 2019 Antrim and Newtownabbey Sports Awards are now open.

Taking place on Thursday, November 14, at Theatre at The Mill, this prestigious sporting event will celebrate success, commitment and dedication from some of the athletes and sports representatives within the borough.

If you know an individual or a team that has excelled in their sport, this is your chance to nominate them and have their achievements recognised in one of the 10 categories which include Service to Sport, Club of the Year and Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability. Nominations close on September 30.

For more information on eligibility and criteria or to make a nomination, visit antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/sportsawards.