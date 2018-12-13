Bryson Recycling Christmas collections

Bryson Recycling is encouraging residents of the borough to recycle as much as possible over the festive period.

And the kerbside service provider is also advising householders to familiar themselves with the holiday collection timetable.

There will be no Bryson box collection service on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

In the Mid and East Antrim Borough Council area, boxes normally collected on Tuesday, December 25, will be collected on Saturday, December 22.

Boxes normally collected on Wednesday, December 26, will be collected on Saturday, December 29.

Boxes normally collected on Tuesday, January 1, will be collected on Saturday, January 5.

In the Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council area, wheelie boxes normally collected on Tuesday, December 25, will be collected on Saturday, December 22.

Wheelie boxes normally collected on Wednesday, December 26, will be collected on Saturday, December 29.

Wheelie boxes normally collected on Tuesday, January 1, will be collected on Saturday, January 5.

Bryson Recycling stated: “Collections will take place as normal on all other days. Please be aware collections may take place earlier or later than normal during holiday periods so ensure your boxes are presented by 7.30am on your collection day.

“Overflow bags can be used if either box is full. Please put only one type of material in each bag, and no glass.

“Bryson is unable to accept wrapping paper or cards that contain glitter or non-paper parts for recycling.”

Bryson Recycling offers a weekly recycling collection service to over 170,000 homes across the province.

Find out about how to recycle more at home by visiting www.brysonrecycling.org