Abbey Centre owners issue parking apology

The owners of the Abbey Centre have apologised after a number of Parking Charge Notices (PCNs) were issued to customers who parked for under four hours at the site.

A spokesperson for NewRiver REIT, owners of the Abbey Centre, said: “NewRiver REIT are aware of issues in relation to the management of parking at the site, and specifically, PCNs that have been issued for the period February 19 – March 14 2018, for stays of a period of under four hours. NewRiver apologise for the problems and inconvenience caused as a result of this.

“Smart Parking and NewRiver, identified that the initial system provision required refining and, as such, both parties have been working together in order to fully identify and address this issue.

“NewRiver would like to reassure customers who have received a PCN, for under a four hour period, and who have not yet paid that, for the period specified above, those PCNs have been cancelled.”

The spokesperson added: “If customers have already paid the PCN, for under a four hour period, then we would ask that they follow the Smart Parking Appeals Process, requesting that their PCN be reviewed (further details can be found on the Smart Parking website or on your original PCN).

“A letter will be addressed to all who received a PCN but stayed for less than the stipulated four hour period and who have not paid, during the period in question, confirming the cancellation.”

Commenting on the issue, Emma Mackenzie, Director at NewRiver REIT said: “We are very aware of the initial issues that have arisen following the introduction of parking management at Abbey Centre.

“We would like to sincerely apologise to all of those who have been issued PCNs.

“To help remedy this situation, a temporary parking attendant is now on site who will be able to answer any queries customers have in relation to parking. Once again we would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused to our shoppers.”