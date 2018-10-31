Antrim and Newtownabbey social enterprise initiative starts with information event

Antrim and Newtownabbey mayor Cllr Paul Michael has launched the Antrim and Newtownabbey Social Enterprise Programme.

This new initiative aims to boost the local economy, create jobs and provide social benefit through sustainable and ethical business models.

The programme will be delivered by Mallusk Enterprise Park in partnership with Insight Social Enterprise Solutions CIC.

The programme offers a range of support to “incubate and stimulate” social economy projects in the Borough, including one to one mentoring, business skills workshops and a bursary.

The programme will work with start-up social enterprises and existing organisations.

Two “Information and Inspiration” events have been organised at Mallusk Enterprise Park on November 6, from 6.00 pm until 8.00 pm and at Antrim Civic Centre on November 30, from 10am-12noon.

These will include presentations from existing social enterprises that have been successful in establishing profitable businesses and supporting local social projects, as well as more information about how to apply to join the programme. These events are free and open to everyone with places being booked through Mallusk Enterprise Park.

Emma Garrett, chief executive of Mallusk Enterprise Park, explained: “The social enterprise sector has the potential to create exciting new business ventures and sustainable jobs across the Borough as well as benefitting local people and this programme will help develop new social economy projects.”

Councillor Michael added: “Initiatives like this can help breathe new economic life into Antrim and Newtownabbey and it is important to support social entrepreneurs to use business models to do good in their local community. I would encourage everyone interested in social enterprise to get involved with this programme and I look forward to seeing the results.”