Asda reveals plan for former Nortel site

Supermarket giant Asda has submitted notice of its intention to apply for planning permission for a new superstore at the former Nortel site on the Doagh Road in Newtownabbey.

If approved by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, the proposal will bring up to 250 full and part time jobs to the area and regenerate the brownfield site.

The proposed store will have a sales area of 40,000 square feet, a petrol filling station, 450 free car parking spaces and will provide Asda’s Click and Collect service.

In addition, the store would have its own Community Champion, an Asda colleague employed full time to help make the community around the store a better place to live, work and grow up in.

A new roundabout is proposed to replace and upgrade the existing junction between the Monkstown and Doagh Roads aimed at maintaining the flow of traffic while improving safety on this important arterial route.

Alan Jones, Asda’s Senior Communications Manager, said: “We firmly believe there is genuine demand for a new high-quality food store in the Newtownabbey area.

“If approved, the development will provide a significant boost to the local economy and create up to 250 new full and part time jobs at the store.

“Our proposals would bring a fantastic offering to the people of Newtownabbey. This would include a large fresh food and produce department, the George clothing and home range, and the convenience of our Click and Collect service, all at Asda’s famously low prices.”