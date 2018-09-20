Ballyclare businessman is the local face of new natural gas campaign

Local natural Ballyclare gas installer, Mark Moore of MDM Plumbing and Heating heads up firmus energy’s latest natural gas advertising campaign in a drive to highlight the many benefits of natural gas.

Established 18 years ago, MDM Plumbing and Heating continues to go to strength to strength. Mark has worked in partnership with firmus energy for the past six years carrying out over 100 gas installations annually.

Commenting on the campaign Mark said: “I’ve been delighted to have been asked to be part of firmus energy’s new natural gas campaign. It has really helped people put a face to the name and has helped create a better understanding of the benefits of natural gas and the installation process.

“People recognise the two main benefits of gas installation – instant hot water and fast heat. The efficiency of gas is much better than oil. Gas boilers run a lot cleaner than oil.

“Another huge benefit for homeowners is the opportunity to install Pay As You Go meter. This allows residents to budget their costs more effectively. Additionally, there is also a direct debit option.”

Mark works throughout the Ballyclare area; there are currently over 3,000 firmus energy customers in the Antrim area alone and firmus energy has plans to lay a further 17,185m of pipeline this year, delivering natural gas to more local residents and businesses.

If you would like the opportunity to discuss the option of natural gas for your home or business, you can speak with firmus energy’s specialist energy advisors (0800 032 4567) or MDM Plumbing and Heating (07968825516) about being connected.

Customers who register their interest can choose from £150 cashback or 0 per cent APR.

For more information visit firmusenergy.co.uk/installer