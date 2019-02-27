Ballyclare student wins two top awards

A former Ballyclare Secondary School pupil is celebrating after winning two top awards at Ulster University Business School.

Sam Cherry, who recently graduated with a BSc Hons degree in Business Studies, received the Chartered Accountants Ireland – Ulster Society Prize for being named the best business strategy student and the First Trust Bank Prize for achieving the highest mark in the accounting and finance specialism.

The prizes were presented at the Class of 2018 Excellence Awards organised annually by the Department of Management, Leadership and Marketing.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Dr Darryl Cummins, head of department, said, “These awards recognised our top performers across the range of management and leadership related programmes and confirm why we are so justifiably proud of our graduates.

“The Ulster University Business School prides itself on enabling students to acquire knowledge and skills that will allow them to make a meaningful contribution to the development of business in Northern Ireland and beyond.

“Our professional partnerships are evidenced by the many sponsors involved with these awards and further demonstrate our commitment to providing an important mix of academic and practical learning.”

A total of 28 awards were presented.