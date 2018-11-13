Benefits advice session to be held

A Universal Credit information evening is due to take place on November 22 at Mossley Mill.

The event, which has been organised by Alliance representative, Cllr Julian McGrath, will be in the Spinning Room, Mossley Mill from 7pm until 8.30pm.

It will be delivered by benefit experts from Advice NI.

South Antrim Alliance MLA John Blair will also be in attendance.

This event will provide an opportunity to get vital information about changes to the system and how they will affect families in Newtownabbey.

Speaking about the event, Cllr McGrath said: “A number of concerned residents have been in touch with me about these benefit changes.

“It is clear that there are a lot of people worried by the situation. I would encourage anyone with concerns about their benefits to come along and have their questions answered.

“I would like to thank Advice NI for their help in setting up this session. Their expert, independent advice is just what Newtownabbey residents need to help them through the switch to Universal Credit.”

John Blair MLA echoed these sentiments by saying: “The introduction of Universal Credit is the biggest change to the benefits system in several decades.

“It is vital that everyone is prepared for what’s coming. All are welcome at the meeting and I look forward to seeing local residents on November 22.”

This meeting will be the first of several Universal Credit information evenings held in the Antrim and Newtownabbey area.

The details will be announced once they are confirmed.