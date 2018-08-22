BID initiative could bring financial rewards

Ballyclare could be in line for a financial boost of at least £500,000 if plans to create a Business Improvement District (BID) get the green light.

The move, which could provide a significant financial windfall for the local economy, will be voted on by businesses in the town in November.

Business Improvement Districts (BIDs) are an effective way in which businesses can take control and improve their trading environment, they are funded and controlled directly by the businesses that pay for them.

If the proposal is supported, Ballyclare will become the first BID in the Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough. This could attract around £500,000 to the town over a five-year period.

The team behind the Ballyclare BID project will be working with businesses within this area over the coming months to develop the BID Business Plan.

Detailing what the initiative will mean to the town, Business Improvement Distict Manager for Ballyclare, Heather Carr said: “This is a really exciting time for Ballyclare as it gives local businesses the opportunity to work together to develop their area and influence the changes that they want to see.

“I urge all businesses to seize this opportunity and share their ideas and suggestions with the BID Task Group to help us develop a Business Plan that the whole town can get behind.”

The Ballyclare BID Discussion Document will be launched at Greys Restaurant and Deli on August 30.

The event is open to all businesses in the town and will run from 8am until 9.30am. To register for the launch, contact Heather by email on Heather@BallyclareBID.co.uk

In March 2015, Ballymena became the first BID in Northern Ireland after town centre businesses voted a resounding yes in support of the scheme.

For more details, check out http://ballyclarebid.co.uk/ or visit the Ballyclare BID Facebook page.