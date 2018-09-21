Boyzone star to open new store at Abbey Centre

Boyzone star Shane Lynch will be in Newtownabbey tomorrow to officially open the new Amen Footwear store at the Abbey Centre.

The official opening will take place in unit 55 at the shopping centre at 2pm.

Amen Footwear Ltd stocks men’s boots, brogues, dress and wedding shoes and real leathers at low prices and excellent quality.

Ranges include London Brogues, Red Tape, Red Label, Frank James and more. The new store at Abbey Centre will also feature a range of women’s shoes.

At the moment Shane is also busy being back on the road with Boyzone. After 25 years together, Boyzone will release their final album ‘Thank You & Goodnight’ on November 16. They’ve also announced details of their 25th Anniversary and Farewell Arena Tour which commences in Belfast at The SSE Arena on January 23 2019.

Shane said: “When we started out as five young Dublin northsiders, eager to face the world, we never imagined that we’d still have an army of fans some twenty-five years later. If you’d seen our famous first television appearance on The Late Late Show, you’d probably be surprised too!

“But what followed was the stuff of dreams. We’ve played stadiums and arenas all over the world, released six albums, and had almost two-dozen hits. We really can’t put into words just how much you, the fans, have supported us along the way. Without that support, we would have never achieved what we have, and for that we’re eternally grateful.

“We’ve had some tough times too. The loss of Stephen left scars that we will carry as a band forever. We were immensely touched by all the tributes and messages of support that helped us through the dark days. Stephen was our brother and will always be at the very the heart of Boyzone.

“Twenty-five years is a long time. We’re certainly not boys anymore, and we all feel that we should now call time on our lives together as Boyzone and go out on a real high.”