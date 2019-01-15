Businesses to have say on funding plans

Businesses in Ballyclare will be asked for their views on a proposal that could see at least £500,000 injected into the local economy.

A business plan has been drawn up by the Ballyclare Business Improvement District (BID) team, with a postal ballot now open for businesses to have their say.

A spokesperson for the project said: “Over the past year the Ballyclare BID task group and the BID Manager have been meeting with businesses in Ballyclare to understand how they think Ballyclare can be developed to address their concerns, issues and priorities.

“This valuable information has now been compiled and the Ballyclare Business Plan has been produced.

“All businesses in the BID area will soon receive their copy of the business plan as well as their ballot papers from the Electoral Reform Services.

“Regardless of how you vote, if the BID vote is successful, your business will be legally obliged to pay the levy, so it is vitally important that you use your vote wisely.”

Local business representatives will be able to hear more about the initiative at a launch event in Ballyclare Town Hall on Tuesday, January 22.

Members of the Task Group will be in attendance to answer any questions you may have.

To confirm your attendance for the launch event, email heather@ballyclarebid.co.uk or book online at Business Plan Launch Tickets

For more information, contact the BID manager, Heather Carr via heather@ballyclarebid.co.uk or call 07814721023.

The postal ballot will open on Thursday, January 17. It will close at 5pm on February 28.