Carriageway to be closed for works

Motorists are advised to expect delays as a section of road in the borough is set to be closed for six weeks to allow for works to take place.

One lane of the Ballyclare Road in Templepatrick is set to be closed to traffic between Bridge End Road and the M2 off-slip at Ballymartin.

The closure will commence at 9.30am on Monday, May 14 and is expected to end at 4.30pm on Friday, June 29.

The closure will operate at off-peak hours only.

The closure is required for Virgin Media works.

No diversions are required and the expected delay is less than five minutes.