Carrickfergus Enterprise loses much-loved friend

Carrickfergus is mourning the loss of a very popular figure from the business and enterprise sector.

Lorna Shields, who worked for over two decades at Carrickfergus Enterprise, died at the weekend.

Gerry and Lorna Shields with her Carrickfergus Enterprise colleagues Kelli Bachus and Alan Hamilton at an awards evening.

Kelli Bagchus, manager of the Meadowbank Road company, stated: “Carrickfergus Enterprise are saddened to inform you that our much-loved friend and colleague Lorna Shields passed away over the weekend.

“She bravely fought her illness in recent months and will be deeply missed by myself and the rest of the team.

“Having worked with Lorna for nearly 20 years, we had many fun times and Lorna contributed immensely to the successful organisation we are known for today.

“She was a fantastic motivator, organiser, advisor and expert tea maker in times of stress!

“On behalf of our chairman, directors and staff I extend our deepest sympathy to her husband Gerry, daughter Robyn and sister Ishbel.”

Providing financial administration and customer support to Carrickfergus Enterprise tenants and business clients, Lorna was the first point of contact for property and room hire enquiries. She also played a key role in organising the annual CABLE careers convention, which brought the town’s secondary-level schools and businesses together.

Many people have taken to social media with tributes to Lorna, describing her as someone who “gave so much to and supported all”, a “lovely lady”, “one in a million” and a “great asset” to the company.