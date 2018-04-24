Community to be consulted about proposed Asda store

Asda is encouraging people to attend a public exhibition this week, showcasing plans to build a new superstore at the former Nortel site on the Doagh Road.

The event will take place at Monkstown Village Centre from 1–8pm on Friday, April 27 and 10am–3pm on Saturday, April 28.

It will be an opportunity for local people to hear more about the proposed superstore and give their feedback on Asda’s plans.

If approved, Asda’s proposals would deliver up to 250 full and part time jobs to the area and regenerate the brownfield site.

The proposed store will have a sales area of 40,000 square feet, a petrol filling station, 450 free car parking spaces and will offer Asda’s Click and Collect service.

Included are plans to upgrade the existing junction between the Monkstown and Doagh Roads with a new roundabout.

The improvements would maintain the flow of traffic while improving safety on this important arterial route.

The public exhibition will form part of Asda’s community consultation ahead of the plans being submitted to Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council for consideration. During this process, Asda is keen to hear from local people.

Joe McDonald, Asda’s Senior Manager, Corporate Affairs NI, said: “Asda is delighted to be able to present our plans for a new Asda superstore to the people of Newtownabbey.

“We want to ensure that we take the views of those in the community on board. Our public exhibition will allow local people a chance to view our plans, ask questions and let us know what they think.

“I would strongly encourage people living in Newtownabbey to drop by the exhibition and give us their thoughts.”