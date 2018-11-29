Concerns voiced about Ballyearl application

An additional £500,000 per year in rates could be generated if plans for industrial units in the Ballyearl area are approved, it is claimed.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council recently received a planning application for the proposed erection of a storage and distribution centre and three light industrial units on lands situated on the Doagh Road in Newtownabbey.

The project would also include associated car parking, site access from Doagh Road, landscaping and all associated site and access works.

Commenting on the application, which has been submitted by Kemark No 2 Ltd, a spokesperson for the local authority said: “It is not possible at this early stage in the planning process to indicate when the application will be presented to the council’s Planning Committee.

“Based on information submitted by the applicant, it is estimated that the proposal, if approved, would generate rates in the region of £500k per year.

“The council is not aware of potential end user companies. To date the council has received four objections to the application.”

One of the objectors, Robert Millar, contacted the Newtownabbey Times to voice concerns about the planning application.

Mr Millar said: “I have been notified about a proposed industrial site close to Houston’s Corner Roundabout.

“The new pig farm is 800 yards from my home and the crematorium will only be 250 yards from my home.

“I have concerns about the volume of traffic that will be on the Doagh Road once these facilities are fully operational, so if the industrial units get the go-ahead, there could be a lot more additional traffic in the area.”

Mr Millar added: “As a local resident, I have written a letter of objection to the council regarding the planning application. With so much space still to be developed at the Global Point site, I really don’t feel there is a need for more industrial units in this area.”