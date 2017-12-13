Date set for Mallusk incinerator hearing

A community group which was set up to oppose a waste treatment plant in Mallusk has welcomed the decision to grant a Judicial Review.

NoArc21, which is made up of local residents opposed to the facility, has received confirmation from the High Court that leave has been granted to apply for Judicial Review of the decision by the Department for Infrastructure to approve the planning application for a proposed Arc21 incinerator.

The proposed Arc21 incinerator site is situated off the Boghill Road in the Mallusk area,

It is understood the substantive hearing is scheduled to take place on February 14 2018.

Commenting on the issue, Colin Buick, Chairperson of NoArc21 said: “We are pleased that the High Court considers there to be an arguable case with a reasonable prospect of success and has therefore decided to grant leave to Judicially Review the approval of the incinerator at Hightown Quarry.

“Many questions still remain around the need for this project and the value for money of allocating an initial £240m of taxpayers’ money to build the facility as well as much more over the course of subsequent waste contracts which councils will be locked in to.”

Thanking the community for their support, Mr Buick added: “Our group has worked tirelessly over the last number of years to highlight the very real concerns of residents in the area and we will continue to do so. Those wishing to donate to the campaign fund will be most welcome and we thank those who have donated so generously to date.”