Diversions to be in place during works

A £200,000 resurfacing scheme at the Killead Roundabout, Aldergrove will start on Monday, October 15.

The roundabout and its approaches will be fully closed from 7pm to 6am for four consecutive nights from October 15 to October 18.

Diversionary routes will be clearly signposted during these road closures:-

Northbound: HGV Diversion: Nutts Corner Roundabout - Belfast Road – Ballyutoag Road – Seven Mile Straight – Old Ballyrobin Road – Ballyrobin Road – Antrim Road – Belfast Road – Belmont Road – Dublin Road.

Traffic under 16.5T and with a height under 14’ 3”/4.2m: Long Rig Road – Seven Mile Straight – Oldstone Road – Belfast Road – Belmont Road – Dublin Road

Southbound: HGV Diversion: A6 Belmont Road – Belfast Road – Antrim Road – Ballyrobin Road – Old Ballyrobin Road – Seven Mile Straight – Ballyutoag Road – Belfast Road - Nutts Corner Roundabout.

Traffic under 16.5T and with a height under 14’ 3”/4.2m: A6 Belmont Road – Oldstone Road – Seven Mile Straight – Long Rig Road

Local access for residents will be maintained at all times during the works.

The Department has programmed the work operations to minimise inconvenience, however, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the area.

To help ensure the safety of road users and road workers the public is asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions and to drive with care when travelling through, or in the vicinity, of the works.

The dates and duration of the works will be dependent on the progress of the scheme and on favourable weather conditions.

For traffic information about this and other road schemes visit: www.trafficwatchni.com