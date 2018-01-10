Employment advice clinic to be held

Mallusk Enterprise Park (MEP) is planning on shaking things up in the New Year with a new team, new opportunities and new workspace offering.

The newly appointed CEO Emma Garrett said: “We have doubled our workforce in the last three months and are excited about providing support to grow the indigenous business community in the Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council area.

“It’s time we started to focus on developing our existing businesses to create more employment opportunities for local people.

“We have recently appointed a dynamic team of award winning business advisors. This, together with our extensive workspace offering of 50,000 sq ft and free business incubation mentoring for new tenants will put us on the map as one of the leading Enterprise Agencies.”

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, Cllr Paul Hamill said: “2018 is certainly the year for a fresh new approach. Following the Bombardier and Schlumberger announcements in October 2017 regarding potential redundancies in the council area, we have no doubt that the economic climate is very uncertain for local people.

“We are delighted that MEP is focused on growing the local economy and also creating job opportunities via self-employment.”

Advisers will be on hand for a self-employment advice clinic on Tuesday, January 30 from 10am until 2pm in MEP reception.

They also welcome enquiries from those interested in premises which can be viewed and are looking forward to seeing interested parties.