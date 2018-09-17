Enterprise park to host drop-in clinics for entrepreneurs

Mallusk Enterprise Park (MEP) will host a series Go For It Programme drop-in business clinics for local would-be entrepreneurs thinking about starting their own business.

Go For It is a free enterprise programme which is part funded by Invest Northern Ireland and the European Regional Development Fund under the Investment for Growth and Jobs Northern Ireland (2014-2020) programme.

The drop-in business clinics, operated in association with Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, will commence on Wednesday, September 19 at the Valley Leisure Centre (5pm – 8pm) followed by additional events at Crumlin Leisure Centre on October 19 (12pm – 4pm) and Corrs Corner Hotel on November 7 (5pm – 8pm).

These are a free, no-obligation opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs to speak to a business advisor about their business idea and receive professional advice about how to develop these ideas into a profitable business model. Representatives from local banks will be on hand to answer any financial queries.

Emma Garrett, CEO of Mallusk Enterprise Park said: “This series of informal drop-in business clinics will provide us with the opportunity to go out and meet new clients and demonstrate how the Go For It Programme can really help their business idea take off.

“Over the past 25 years, Mallusk Enterprise Park has helped hundreds of budding entrepreneurs in the Antrim and Newtownabbey area to turn their dreams into reality.”

Anyone who attends a Go For It Programme drop-in business clinic and signs up to the MEP mailing list will be entered into a prize draw to win an iPad.

For additional information, contact business@mallusk.org or call 028 90838860.