Five star ‘treatment’ for Newtownabbey salon

An independent guide to standards in the beauty industry has given a five-star rating to a Newtownabbey salon.

One2be, at Doagh Road, has been given the accolade following a recent assessment.

One of the features of the interior at One2be.

The Good Beauty Guide is regarded in the industry as “the easiest and most reliable means of checking out the best salons in any area”.

It is an independent guide to quality standards in beauty in the United Kingdom, Ireland and Malta,

Salons are assessed by top industry professionals and regularly reassessed to ensure standards are maintained.

Gareth Penn, managing director of the Good Beauty Guide, said: “I am delighted that One2be has succeeded in reaching the standards required to become a member of the Good Beauty Guide.

“Being in the guide means a salon is among the best in the country which undoubtedly attracts new business and makes existing clients feel good.

For salon owners, membership brings a whole host of free services including business advice, the chance to feature in our magazines and on-line media as well as great offers.”

Rachel Smith, salon owner of One2be, added: “Being a member of the Good Beauty Guide shows we are a fantastic salon in every way. It’s great not only for our clients, but for our team to know the salon has reached such high standards. It makes us all very excited about the future of our salon.”