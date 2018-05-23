Full steam ahead for Bus and Train Week

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Paul Hamill, is calling on residents to give public transport a go and get on-board this year’s Bus and Train Week.

The Northern Ireland-wide campaign is a celebration of public transport and its benefits to the community and runs from June 4 to June 10.

Thomas Carson from Translink said: “The celebration highlights the many benefits of public transport, such as promoting physical and mental well-being, boosting the economy and protecting the environment by reducing the number of vehicles on the road.

“Translink strives to keep public transport accessible and affordable for all to help make Northern Ireland a more attractive place to live and work. We’re thrilled Bus and Train Week will not only include a wide range of discounted fares for passengers, but also an extensive array of great partner offers to encourage everyone to experience all that Newtownabbey has to offer.

Cllr Hamill added: “Bus and Train Week is a great opportunity for residents to leave the car at home and enjoy some more ‘me’ time, whether that be on their daily commute to work or ahead of a nice leisure activity.

“I’m confident the campaign will inspire residents to use public transport more regularly and take advantage of all the culture and hospitality our area has to offer. It’s important to remember public transport plays a vital role in our community as it promotes social inclusion and sustainability, making Newtownabbey a fantastic place to live, work and visit.”

During Bus and Train Week, Translink customers can enjoy discounted fares network-wide along with competitions, giveaways and entertainment. To find out more, visit www.translink.co.uk/busandtrainweek/ and join the conversation online @Translink_NI with #GetOnBoardNI.