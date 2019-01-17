Funding call for rural businesses

GROW South Antrim are excited to announce the final application call for funding under the Rural Business Investment Scheme.

With funding of up to a maximum of £30,000 available for new businesses and £50,000 for existing micro and small (up to 49 full time equivalent employees) businesses, at a 50 per cent grant rate, this is an opportunity not to be missed, for local businesses wishing to expand or diversify.

Any business interested in applying for grant funding must attend a pre-application workshop to be eligible to submit an application under a closed call.

In addition, businesses must be based in a rural part of the borough, including the small towns of Ballyclare, Crumlin and Randalstown (please note - other eligibility criteria apply).

Cllr Vera McWilliam, Chair of the GROW South Antrim Local Action Group said: “GROW has been allocated a total budget of approximately £2.6million and we look forward to seeing the impact this funding can have on our rural areas, with new jobs and increased business opportunities.

“We are particularly keen for businesses, who have not yet come forward, to get in touch with us. As this is our final call for Rural Business Investment Scheme funding, we want to maximise the benefit of this funding programme.

“If you have a project idea, contact a member of the GROW South Antrim team to find out whether you can benefit from the programme.”

Register now to confirm your place at the pre-application workshop. Attendance at a workshop is a mandatory part of the application process and only businesses who have attended, will be invited to submit an application under a closed call.

A representative that has authority to sign on behalf of the organisation e.g. Business Owner or Company Director must attend the workshop.

The Newtownabbey workshops are being held at Mossley Mill on February 11 (10am-11.30am) and February 25 (6.30pm-8pm).

To register for a workshop, contact the GROW office on 028 9448 1311 or email grow@antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk

Spaces will be allocated on a first come first served basis, so register early to avoid disappointment.

The Rural Development Programme 2014-2020 is part financed by the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD) and the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.