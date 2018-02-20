Green light for new homes in borough

Over 40 dwellings are set to be constructed.
The Planning Committee of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has granted planning permission to Brayfield Developments for a residential development of 41 new homes in Templepatrick.

Following the decision, committee Chairman, Cllr Philip Brett said: “This is a fantastic investment in the borough which will deliver over 40 new homes on a site of 1.95 hectares and bring 50 much needed construction jobs to the area.

“This will see an investment of approximately £10m in the borough.”

The development in Templepatrick, is just east of the Templeton Hotel and will include 25 detached and 16 semi-detached dwellings.