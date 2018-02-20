Green light for new homes in borough

The Planning Committee of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has granted planning permission to Brayfield Developments for a residential development of 41 new homes in Templepatrick.

Following the decision, committee Chairman, Cllr Philip Brett said: “This is a fantastic investment in the borough which will deliver over 40 new homes on a site of 1.95 hectares and bring 50 much needed construction jobs to the area.

“This will see an investment of approximately £10m in the borough.”

The development in Templepatrick, is just east of the Templeton Hotel and will include 25 detached and 16 semi-detached dwellings.