John in running for top tradesperson accolade

Plumber, John Robinson from Newtownabbey has seen off more than 3,000 competitors to be named one of just ten finalists, hand-picked to attend the national final of Screwfix’s Top Tradesperson 2018.

Screwfix has travelled the length and breadth of the UK to find the most talented tradespeople to shortlist for the finals of this renowned competition, with the outright winner not only claiming the coveted title of ‘Screwfix’s Top Tradesperson 2018’ but also the keys to a brand new Mitsubishi L200 Warrior pick-up truck worth £33,000.

John will now attend the final at Twickenham Stadium on July 27 and plans to go all out to impress a panel of expert judges in an all-day showdown with the other finalists.

The 36-year-old, who trades under the name Comfort Heat NI said: “I’m delighted to be in the national final! To be recognised for the hard work that I put in means so much and I’m looking forward to meeting the judges and the other finalists too.

“I’m extremely enthusiastic about my work and always give 100 per cent - I can’t wait to show the judges what I’m made of, and to make my family and customers proud!”

John is hugely passionate about bringing new blood into the industry and currently employs a third year apprentice alongside a first year apprentice.

His rationale behind this is simple, rather than employ another plumber to just boost income he could train his own apprentices to the standard he has reached, thereby improving their experience and skills and boosting their career prospects potential.

John’s renowned plumbing skills have also been employed in Nicaragua where he taught groups of young people vital skills such as rain water harvesting, basic plumbing piping and installation.

Some of the students he was teaching there are now making a living using the skills John gave them. He views his trade as not just as a way to make a living but a way of creating a healthy and sustainable future for all.

Caroline Welsh, Director of Brand and Marketing at Screwfix says: “We first launched this competition nine years ago and it has remains the title that the nation’s tradespeople want to win.

“In the regional heats John impressed us with his passion and knowledge.

“The title of Screwfix’s Top Tradesperson is only given to those who demonstrate that they represent all that is great about the nation’s tradespeople. I’m looking forward to seeing John at the final!”

This year’s judging panel will include representatives from Screwfix, trade bodies the FMB, CIPHE, NICEIC and BWF, together with Mitsubishi Motors in the UK, who have the task of deciding who drives away with the title of Screwfix’s Top Tradesperson 2018 in their brand new Mitsubishi L200 pick-up truck.