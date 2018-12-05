Jordanstown School pupils to sell Christmas crafts in Belfast

A group of students from Jordanstown School will be in St George’s Market to sell Christmas crafts today.

The five post primary pupils from Class 4a took part in the Young Enterprise programme, forming their company, the Jordanstown Cool Crew.

A total of 60 per cent of profits raised through the sale of the crafts will support a charity that fulfils the dreams of children with long term or terminal illness by taking them to see Santa at his home in Lapland.

Commenting on the project, Sarah, Jessica, Batoul, Cody and Kacey said: “We have been very busy making Christmas crafts to sell. They are good quality products that look beautiful and are being sold at bargain prices.

“We have received many orders from the staff, parents and pupils of Jordanstown School.

“We have learnt many skills and taken on many roles that will help us in business such as teamwork, organisation, problem solving, decision making and communication.

“We will be donating most of our profits to the “NI Children to Lapland and days to remember trust.”