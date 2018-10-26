Jordanstown student celebrates success

Amita Gibi, a former pupil of Belfast High School, has celebrated double success at the annual Ulster University Business School’s student awards event organised by the Department of Accounting, Finance and Economics.

Amita, who is currently studying for a BSc Hons Accounting Degree, won the PwC Forensic Accounting Award for being the highest performing student in the Forensic Accounting module and the Grant Thornton Award for her outstanding achievement in the Cybercrime and Forensic Technology module.

Speaking at the Awards ceremony, Professor Gillian Armstrong, Head of Department, said: “These Awards recognise the top performers across the range of Accounting, Finance and Economics related programmes which provide increasing opportunities for graduates.

“The Business School’s unique approach of academic excellence and experiential learning aims to equip students for their professional career paths and we are delighted to recognise their successes.

“We are also very pleased at the level of support given by such a large number of our leading accountancy, consultancy and financial services firms demonstrating the invaluable partnerships between the Business School and the business sector which greatly benefit our students.”

A total of 25 sponsored awards were presented. Sponsors included Henry Murray and Co, EY, Baker Tilly Mooney Moore, PwC, CIMA, BDO, Deloitte, Grant Thornton, KPMG, ASM, Oxford Economics, HSBC, Marsh Ltd, First Trust Bank, FinTru, Chartered Accountants Ireland and Ulster Society, and Citi Group.