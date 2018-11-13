Local businesses urged to avail of social media course

International Digital Marketing Trainer, Mentor and Consultant Emma Gribben will be coming to Antrim Enterprise Agency on November 22.

Emma will be there between 6pm and 9pm to help businesses supercharge their Facebook page when she delivers her Advanced Facebook for Business workshop.

Hosted by Antrim Enterprise Agency and Women in Business, the event is for entrepreneurs and small businesses alike.

It will review the latest Facebook developments and what they mean, explain Facebook Live and Canvas, Facebook Ads, Insights, competitions and content planning and is aimed at those who are already using Facebook as a digital marketing tool.

Women in Business Chief Executive Roseann Kelly said: “We are delighted to be co-hosting this workshop with Antrim Enterprise.

“Having a business presence on Facebook can be advantageous to any business. Not only does it reduce marketing costs but it increases awareness and customer engagement, allows for targeted marketing, gives you the chance to showcase products/services visually, talk to existing and potential customers, provide customer support, increase brand awareness, promote positive word of mouth and steer traffic to your website, to name but a few.”

Places are £30+VAT and can be booked by calling Kerry on 028 9446 7774.