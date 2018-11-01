M&S building work begins on new Carrick food hall

Construction work has commenced at the Carrickfergus site of the new M&S store.

Yesterday, East Antrim DUP MLA David Hilditch visited the site at Belfast Road.

He said: “It is pleasing to finally see the beginning of construction works at the Belfast Road site.”

In September, Mr. Hilditch held a meeting with developers of the site where the chain store is to open a food hall.

Car parking provision has also been progressing.

Mr. Hilditch commented: “The site is due to be handed over to M&S in June 2019 and they will then have an eight week fitting out period, so all being well, the store should be operational and open to the public by the end of August 2019.”

A spokesperson for M&S stated: “The Carrick store is scheduled for summer 2019.”