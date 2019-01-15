M&S confirms commitment to Carrick over new food outlet

High street chain store Marks and Spencer has reiterated its commitment to Carrickfergus amid concerns over a branch closure in Northern Ireland.

It is feared that the future of the chain’s outlet shop at The Junction may be in jeopardy.

Simon Layton, head of region for Marks and Spencer Northern Ireland, said: “Our commitment to ongoing food expansion in Northern Ireland will continue with the opening of a new store in Carrickfergus this summer.”

Construction work has commenced at the Belfast Road site of the new M&S food outlet in Carrick.

The site is due to be handed over to M&S in June 2019 which is expected to be followed by an eight-week fitting out period.

M&S has already stated that the opening of the new M&S branch is due to take place next summer.