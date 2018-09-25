M&S will open Carrick store next year

A new branch of high street giant M&S will open in Carrick next August, according to East Antrim MLA David Hilditch.

Mr. Hilditch issued a statement after a meeting with developers of the site at Belfast Road where the chain store is to open a food hall.

He said that “everything is in place and ready to begin construction, despite some earlier setbacks”.

He stated that works are already underway for car parking provisions and that construction work would begin soon.

Mr. Hilditch confirmed:“The site is due to be handed over to M&S in June 2019 and they will then have an eight week fitting out period, so all being well, the store should be operational and open to the public by the end of August 2019.

“This will bring a boost to the local economy, and more importantly, much needed jobs for Carrickfergus. We will continue to push for more investment and for more businesses to bring their trade to the local area.”

A spokesperson for M&S stated: “The Carrick store is scheduled for summer 2019.”