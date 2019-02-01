Mallusk Enterprise Park presents cheque to children’s hospice

Mallusk Enterprise Park has presented a cheque for £925 to the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice.

The sum was raised by staff and tenants for the hospice’s Christmas “Jingle all the Way” campaign.

Mallusk Enterprise Park offices were a “Jingle hub” hosting a series of information events to highlight the campaign.

Emma Garrett, CEO, Mallusk Enterprise Park, said: “Mallusk Enterprise Park is delighted to support NI Children’s Hospice. We would encourage all local businesses to do their bit to support this local charity, Horizon House, who need our support every day of the year to enable the specialist nursing staff and volunteers to provide a haven of compassionate specialist care to hundreds of children in our communities each year with life limiting illnesses.”

NI Children’s Hospice commercial director Mary McCall commented: “We are extremely grateful to Emma Garrett for her leadership, enthusiasm and expertise; Iain Patterson and the board, staff and tenants, our wonderful supporters, but this year, everyone went the extra mile to help us inspire so many to get behind our Jingle campaign.

“Thank-you to everyone who joined the Jingle to raise an hour of care which costs £35.

“So many babies and children are waiting on specialist care that only the children’s hospice nurse specialists can provide. We are confident that the community will continue to rally behind “Jingle” and collectively give a big compassionate, hospice hug every Christmas to the bravest of children and their families.”

The ambitious “Jingle” fundraising campaign is set to bypass a target of £250,000 with plans for a similar initiative this year.

Every penny raised from this year’s campaign will enable NI Children’s Hospice to continue to provide infants, children and young people living with life-limiting and life-threatening illnesses specialist palliative care.

Each year, it costs £3.82m to provide children’s hospice services, both at hospice and in the family home. The charity relies on the generosity and support of the local community to help fund its services.