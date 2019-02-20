New Mallusk Post Office gets stamp of approval

The Post Office is opening a new Post Office ‘local’ service with longer opening hours at Spar, 45 Mallusk Road, Newtownabbey.

The service which is scheduled to launch at 1pm tomorrow (Thursday) will be provided at a Post Office serving point in the store, where the Post Office terminal will sit alongside the retail till.

As with any other branch, robust security procedures are in place, anyone handling Post Office transactions, including new staff, will be fully trained on all operational and service issues, including customer privacy to ensure they meet Post Office standards.

Post Office services will be available during the store’s opening hours, 6am to 9pm Monday – Friday and 7am to 8pm on Saturday and Sunday.

The opening hours which will increase to 101 hours a week, will ensure that the branch is more convenient, as people will now have more choice of when to visit.

Local residents and small business customers will be able to access the wide range of Post Office and mails services, including Special Delivery, Local Collect, home shopping returns, send funds abroad using Moneygram, pay bills, pre-order travel money, apply for travel insurance, top mobile phones and take advantage of a wide range of banking services including cash withdrawals, deposits and balance enquiries for customers of all the main UK banks.

The current Mallusk Post Office at Unit 2, Building 10, Central Park Mallusk, Mallusk Road, Newtownabbey, will close at 5:3pm on Wednesday, February 20.

During this short period of closure before the new branch is operational any customers wishing to access Post Office services may do so from any convenient Post Office branch including: Glengormley Post Office, Glenwell Service Station, 290 Antrim Road, Glengormley, Newtownabbey BT36 7QT.

Daniel Rooney, Post Office Account Executive said: “We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.

“We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs. This modernisation is part of a major investment programme, the largest in the history of the Post Office.”