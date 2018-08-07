New pizza takeaway to open in Glengormley

Northern Ireland’s largest independent fast food group, The Pizza Co and The Chip Co, has announced it will create 60 new jobs over the next three months with the opening of three new outlets and an investment of £600k.

The group, which already operates six outlets across Belfast, will open two new The Pizza Co stores, one in Ballyhackamore and one on the Carnmoney Road in Glengormley, and a new The Chip Co on the Andersonstown Road.

The jobs being created include managers, assistant managers, supervisors, pizza chefs, customer service assistants and delivery drivers with the company offering excellent packages and full training.

Martin Conlon, co-owner of The Chip Co and The Pizza Co said: “Since we opened our first outlet in 2009, we have been working hard to steadily establish both The Pizza Co and The Chip Co as firm favourites with lovers of fresh, fast food!

“We are now delighted to launch the first phase of an extensive expansion programme for the company with the opening of three new outlets before the end of 2018 which will see the creation of 60 new jobs and a £600k investment.

“Where possible, we source fresh, local ingredients including pizza toppings, potatoes, fish and meat and as part of this investment we will also open a food preparation outlet where chefs will prep all the ingredients for our nine stores including freshly made dough for the pizzas.

“It’s an exciting time for the group and our employees will play and an important role in the growth of the business over the next number of years. We are starting a recruitment drive immediately for the 60 positions available and are inviting people to send their CVs in by Wednesday, August 22.”

For further information, or to apply for one of the positions email your CV before August 22 to work@thepizzaco.co.uk or work@thechipco.co.uk