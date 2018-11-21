Newtownabbey company scoops prestigious accolade

Mallusk-based company, InspecVision Ltd, was among the winners at the Chartered Institute of Marketing’s Ireland Marketing Awards on November 9.

It was awarded winner of the category Most Marketing Impact on a Small Budget, sponsored by Ulster University Business School.

This was judged by a panel of experts, including Nicky Jackson, deputy head of local campaigns for the Cabinet Office, and Ann McGregor FCIM, CEO of the Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The awards were held at Titanic Belfast and hosted by CIM, the world’s leading professional marketing body, with partners The Marketing Trust.

The ceremony highlighted the new face of marketing, with digital innovation and multichannel customer experience at the forefront of this year’s winning campaigns.

InspecVision’s success was recognised by CIM for achieving the most marketing impact on a small budget. The purpose of the campaign was to increase sales and brand awareness in the USA.

InspecVision Ltd was established in 2003 and specialises in the design and manufacture of computer vision based 2D and 3D measurement systems for industrial applications.

The founder of the company, Dr Jan Antonis, carried out advanced research in computer vision systems at Queens University Belfast and saw there was a gap in the market for a system which could measure parts quickly and easily.

Sales of the Planar inspection system, for quality control and reverse engineering applications, began in 2005.

InspecVision products are now sold in over 30 countries.

Dr Jan Antonis said: “We are delighted that the hard work we have put into developing the US market over the past two years has been recognised.

“Whilst we have had a presence in the USA for many years, this campaign resulted in a 220 per cent increase in

US sales, new partnerships with Productivity Quality Inc and Mitsubishi and a 50 per cent increase to our workforce here in Mallusk.”

On the night, Chris Daly, chief executive of CIM, said: “I am delighted that the Marketing Trust, which has provided invaluable support to the industry, has joined forces with us in Ireland for the first time, to highlight the advantage marketing can provide in today’s increasingly competitive – and often uncertain – business environment.”

Eileen Curry, Chair of CIM Ireland, stated: “It’s clear that the role of the marketer is becoming more demanding, competitive and varied as it expands to encompass data analysis, commercial awareness, business development and customer experience.

“Our winners have demonstrated the enormous value that marketing brings to a business or an organisation, particularly during these times of immense change.”

The CIM Ireland Marketing Awards are a celebration of the very best marketing innovations, interventions and campaigns crafted by organisations, businesses and agencies from across Ireland.