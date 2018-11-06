Newtownabbey man opens new restaurant in Belfast

A local businessman has opened a new healthy eating focused restaurant in Belfast city centre.

James Deery, owner of Stacks Bistro on the Mallusk Road, recently welcomed the first customers to Stacks Healthy Kitchen at the Soloist building, Lanyon Place, following an investment of £300,000 and the creation of 25 new jobs.

The eatery will cater for all ages, offering a wide range of healthy meal options, to include lower calorie meals that will satisfy all tastes and lifestyle choices. The menu is designed for those aiming to achieve a healthier lifestyle, designing meals on the go, without compromising on flavour or price.

James said: “We are delighted to finally open Stacks Healthy Kitchen. This restaurant has been two years in the making and it is wonderful to see everything come together.

“The Soloist building was a prime location for us, with the newly re-branded ICC Belfast (Waterfront Hall) next door as well as Hilton Hotel, St George’s Market and a wide range of large companies located in our vicinity, we knew this would be a unique and exciting location.

“We are confident Stacks will be well received by the people of Belfast and we already have plans in place to bring the restaurant to other locations in Northern Ireland.”

He added: “For us it is simple; we make healthier food that stacks up. We serve quality meals that are value for money, especially with our unlimited sandwich stacker deal.

“Our menu has been thoughtfully curated to address everyone’s needs, assisting them to achieve their goals, however big or small.

“There are plenty of vegetarian and vegan options, as well as more indulgent meals for the days when people feel like treating themselves. We are going to continually develop our menu, ensuring that all our customers are catered for.”