P&O cancels Irish Sea crossings this afternoon

The P&O port at Cairnryan remains closed following a “major incident” earlier today, police have stated.

Six lorries on board a ferry crossing from Larne to Cairnryan toppled over during “choppy” conditions in the Irish Sea.

Dumfries and Galloway Police said that a movement of vehicles on the car deck caused the lorries to tip over onto their side and a number of passengers were confined to their vehicles.

The police confirmed that all 52 passengers and 56 crew on board are “safe and well” and no-one has any injuries.

Four crews from Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, ambulance crews and Police Scotland were tasked to Cairnryan this morning. A single fire engine remins in attendance to provide further support if needed.

P&O has cancelled the 4.30 pm crossings from Larne and Cairnryan due to adverse weather and has urged passengers to call 0800 130 0030 to arrange alternative travel.