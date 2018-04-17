Public to pick best businesses

The search is on for the best of Ballyclare’s businesses, as preparations for the Ballyclare Business Awards get underway.

The awards, organised by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council in association with Ballyclare Chamber of Trade and Commerce, will see local businesses compete for an award in a number of categories.

This year’s categories are Best New Business (business to be established after January 2017), Best Kept Shopfront, Best Takeaway, Best Tourism Business, Salon of the Year, Best Food and Drink, Professional Service Provider of the Year, Retailer of the Year and Most innovative Marketing Campaign Award.

These awards, which are free to enter, are open to all businesses in Ballyclare and are a great way to recognise those businesses that serve Ballyclare and take pride in their products, services and employees.

The shortlist for each category will be decided by a public vote.

This vote will open on Thursday, April 19 and will close at 9am on Wednesday, May 2. The council is calling on residents to visit www.antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/businessawards to register your vote.

You can also tweet your support for your favourite Ballyclare businesses by using the hashtag #BClareBiz

The awards ceremony and networking evening to announce and recognise the winners will take place as part of the Ballyclare May Fair celebrations, on Friday, May 25 in Ballyclare Town Hall.

The Deputy Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, Cllr Vera McWilliam launched this year’s Ballyclare Business Awards with David Reade, President of the Ballyclare Chamber of Trade and Commerce.

For more information regarding the awards, call 028 9034 0041 or email Vanessa.Postle@antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk