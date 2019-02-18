Public to vote for best businesses in Glengormley

Residents have until noon on Friday, February 22 to vote for their favourite businesses in Glengormley.

The Glengormley Business Awards, organised by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, in association with Glengormley Chamber of Commerce, will see local businesses compete in the following categories: Best New Business Award (established after January 2018), Best Kept Shopfront, Professional Services Sector Award, Customer Service Award, Best Food and Drink Award, Best Takeaway Award, Salon of the Year, Barber of the Year, Making a Difference Award, Best Independent Retailer Award and Best Multiple Retailer Award.

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “It is that time again; the businesses in Glengormley need your vote!

“Do you know of an award winning business in Glengormley or know of a new business that is going from strength to strength? Then make sure you cast your vote in this year’s Glengormley Business Awards.

“The awards are a great way to recognise those businesses that serve Glengormley and take pride in their products, services and local area.”

The awards will be decided by public vote and a mystery shop visit.

To register your vote, go to www.antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/businessawards

You can also tweet your support for your favourite Glengormley businesses by using the hashtag #GGBiz

An awards ceremony and networking evening to announce the winners will take place on Friday, March 15.

For more information regarding the Glengormley Business Awards, call 028 9034 0000 or email Joanne.Finlay@antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk