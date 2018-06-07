Service rewarded at top industry awards ceremony in London

Newtownabbey-based firm, McMillan Estate Agents, received prestigious recognition at The ESTAS, the top awards in the UK property industry sponsored by Zoopla.

The agency received three Gold awards in the Letting agent landlords awards, Letting agent tenant awards, and the Estate agent award, all in the Northern Ireland category.

The awards, celebrating their 15th year determine the best estate and letting agents in the UK based purely on feedback from customers who are asked a series of questions about the service they have received from their agent. Over 36,000 surveys were completed by customers during the competition.

Phil Spencer, who has hosted the ESTAS since their inception, said: “The ESTAS are special because shortlisted and winning firms are selected purely on the service you deliver to your clients. Real feedback from real customers experiencing real service, I don’t think there can be a greater honour in the industry.”