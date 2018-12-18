Storm causes lorries to topple on board P&O ferry

P&O Ferries have advised of delays on the Larne to Cairnryan route due to extreme weather conditions which caused lorries onboard a passenger ferry to topple over this morning.

The incident occurred onboard the European Causeway P&O ship en route to the Scottish port, Dumfries and Galloway Police have stated.

P&O Ferries confirmed that there were no injuries as a result of the incident.

A statement issued by the ferry company said: “In extreme weather conditions, a number of vehicles have moved position on the decks causing damage onboard.

“All passengers and crew are safely accounted for, there are no reports of injuries and the emergency services are in attendance.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said that the alarm had been raised at 7.30 am and four fire engines were tasked to the scene.

A spokesperson for Dumfries and Galloway Police in Scotland stated: “Shortly after 7.40 am this morning (Tuesday December 18) Police Scotland were notified of a number of vehicles having overturned on the P&O European Causeway Ferry while sailing from Larne to Cairnryan.

“A multi-agency response was implemented and emergency services attended Cairnryan Port awaiting the ferry.

“During a choppy sailing, there has been a movement of vehicles on the car deck and this has caused around six vehicles to tip over onto their side.

“Due to the movement on the deck, there were a number of passengers confined to vehicles.

“We are able to confirm all 52 passengers and 56 crew on board are safe and well and no-one has any injuries.

“Our emergency services will remain at the ferry terminal to provide any necessary support for the time being.”

P&O Ferries said that all sailings on the Cairnryan and Larne routes are delayed due to extreme weather conditions and that passengers should check in as normal.

Ulster Unionist MLA Roy Beggs commented: “Thankfully no-one has been reported as injured at this major incident at Cairnryan Port affecting the Larne ferry.

“We all take travel by sea and air for granted but must remember the risk to staff and travellers associated with extreme weather.

“Next time we hear that a ferry or flight is cancelled, let’s not complain.”