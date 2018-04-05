Street furniture firm set to DEAL in Middle East

Newtownabbey based Environmental Street Furniture (ESF) is set to showcase its products on the world’s stage at one of the industry’s leading events, the Dubai Entertainment Amusement and Leisure Show (DEAL).

Taking place next week, April 9-11, the show will see ESF continuing to establish itself as a key supply chain partner in the themed attraction industry, exhibiting a selection of themed furniture from its Style Collection as well as the recently launched Stellar solar bench.

DEAL is the largest trade show for the themepark and amusement industries globally and ESF already works with many of the world’s leading and largest theme parks turning functional furniture into part of the attraction, implementing colour scheme, logos and branding into the design of the product.

With ESF’s most significant contract to date being the supply of 600 items of custom-made themed furniture for the world’s largest indoor theme park, IMG Worlds of Adventure in Dubai, the company is no stranger to working in the Middle East but knows a presence at DEAL would help it to grow further in the region.

“Having the opportunity to showcase our products at DEAL is important in establishing ourselves as a global leader in the themed entertainment industry,” said managing director Alan Lowry.

“We are intent on servicing the industry throughout the world as best we can and having a presence at these prestigious expos, highlights our commitment and dedication to what we do.

“The Middle East has been a very successful region for ESF and we have worked on many significant projects there, including IMG Worlds of Adventure, which opened in Dubai in 2016.

“We are looking forward to taking part in the expo and networking with some of the key players in the industry.”